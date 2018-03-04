Man in critical condition, woman injured after crash near Mt. Charleston

A Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle is shown in this undated photo. (FOX5 FILE)

A man was in critical condition and a woman was injured after a rollover crash near Mt. Charleston.

Authorities responded just after 5 p.m. to a Toyota that rolled over on State Route 156, ejecting the male driver. He was airlifted to University Medical Center in critical condition, Trooper Smaka said. The vehicle was driving eastbound toward U.S. 95.

The female passenger was transported by ambulance with a leg injury.

Investigators on scene suspect impairment and said speed was a factor in the crash.

Lee Canyon Road was closed in both directions while authorities investigate.

