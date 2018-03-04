Motorcyclist identified in fatal North Las Vegas crash

Authorities identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash in North Las Vegas Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash happened before 12 noon in the 1400 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Civic Center Drive, according to North Las Vegas Police.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Victor Manual Rivas, Jr. of North Las Vegas, died from his injuries at a hospital.

#Breaking the NLVPD is working a single vehicle (motorcycle) fatal accident in the 1400 block of east Lake Mead. Unknown age male pronounced deceased at hospital. Please avoid the area as east lake mead is shut down in both directions from Bruce to McDaniel. PIO Enroute — NLVPD (@NLVPD) March 4, 2018

Lake Mead was shutdown in both directions from McDaniels to Bruce Streets.

