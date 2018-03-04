Motorcyclist identified in fatal North Las Vegas crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist identified in fatal North Las Vegas crash

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Authorities identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash in North Las Vegas Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash happened before 12 noon in the 1400 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Civic Center Drive, according to North Las Vegas Police.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Victor Manual Rivas, Jr. of North Las Vegas, died from his injuries at a hospital.

Lake Mead was shutdown in both directions from McDaniels to Bruce Streets. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.