Neon Garage attracts crowd for the ultimate NASCAR fan experience

It’s called the Disneyland of NASCAR – the Neon Garage is only for the ultimate fans.

The Neon Garage is named to pay homage to the bright lights of Sin City. It was built more than a decade ago.

“It's an experience -- one in a lifetime -- to see everything that's going on,” fan John Henderson said.

If you want to feel the roar of the engines up close, this is the stop for you.

“You look at the setups, see how they're built,” Oscar Haumada said.

“It's a great experience for the fans,” Ron Sanchez said. “That's what's unique about this track. You do get to come, interact, watch them work on the cars through the windows.”

Some fans can even get a souvenir.

“Sometimes you can get little lug nuts from them or bolts,” Serena Sumruld said. “And if you have a hot pass you can come on this side and see the haulers.”

With lots of food, music and the coveted Winner’s Circle, the Neon Garage has become a tradition for NASCAR fans across the country.

While the cars are the main attraction, many fans said the chance to meet the drivers is what keeps them coming back.

“My best memory is that he got to meet Dale Jr. here in the pits,” Haumada said. “He never thought in his wildest dreams, he’d get to meet him.”

FOX5 caught up with one couple just after they met Joey Logano. They even got number 22’s autograph.

“He's one of our favorites,” Kim Smith and Henderson said. “He was really nice. And it's cool too to meet someone in the sport you like.”

It’s a sport that’s working hard to make sure its fans are in the driver’s seat too.

“Great day, great times,” Haumada said. “We are blessed to be here.”

