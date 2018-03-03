Hiker finds body of man holding gun at Red Rock Canyon trail

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating reports of a body found at a Red Rock Canyon trail Saturday morning.

A hiker reported the discovery to police at 11:39 a.m. The deceased man was found within Oak Creek Canyon, a 1.1-mile long hiking trail that sits between Red Rock's Wilson Cliffs, confirmed Lt. Isaac Auten.

Police said the man had a gun in his hand. LVMPD units and Red Rock Search and Rescue are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story.

