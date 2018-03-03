Kyle Busch wins hometown NASCAR Truck race in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Kyle Busch won his hometown NASCAR Truck race Friday night for his 50th victory in the series.

Busch took advantage when Brett Moffitt, last week's winner in Atlanta, went sideways with 26 laps left. Busch, who had been fighting to overtake Moffitt in the final stage, took control on a restart with 12 laps to go.

Moffitt pushed Busch on the final laps, but Busch held off Moffitt - who got caught up in lapped traffic with less than five laps left.

Johnny Sauter was second. Moffit was third, followed by Grant Enfinger and Stewart Friesen, the winner of the second stage.

Busch, who won the pole and led 55 laps, has a career sweep in Las Vegas, winning NASCAR events in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series. He has made 142 career Truck starts.

