Police: Bomb threat evacuates northwest Las Vegas Walmart

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A northwest Las Vegas grocery store received a bomb threat on Saturday morning, police said. 

Las Vegas Metro police officers were dispatched to reports of a bomb threat at a Walmart Super Center on 3041 Rainbow Boulevard, near Cheyenne Avenue at 9:55 a.m. Metro units reportedly searched the store and did not find any bombs, according to Lt. Isaac Auten. 

Walmart management decided to evacuate the store as a precaution, police said. 

No injuries were reported. Metro officers are on the scene investigating the initial threat. 

