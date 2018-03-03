Police: Bomb threat evacuates northwest Las Vegas Walmart

A northwest Las Vegas grocery store received a bomb threat on Saturday morning, police said.

Las Vegas Metro police officers were dispatched to reports of a bomb threat at a Walmart Super Center on 3041 Rainbow Boulevard, near Cheyenne Avenue at 9:55 a.m. Metro units reportedly searched the store and did not find any bombs, according to Lt. Isaac Auten.

Walmart management decided to evacuate the store as a precaution, police said.

No injuries were reported. Metro officers are on the scene investigating the initial threat.

