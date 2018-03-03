Big sports month begins in Las Vegas

Fans are celebrating ultimate sports weekend in Las Vegas.

Whether it's the Vegas Golden Knights, UFC, NASCAR, or USA 7's Rugby there's something for everyone.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said this weekend was expected to attract 150,000 visitors.

At the largest rugby tournament in North America, those visitors come from all over the world.

"Over the weekend, we bring about 8,000 plus people in town from all over the world, so it really is an international cultural event," Rob Cornelius, VP of Business Development for USA 7's said.

Cornelius said it's an exciting time to be involved Las Vegas' sports growth.

"Las Vegas right now in the sports world as a global sports destination has blown up. It's just so great to be a part of it and be part of the community," he said.

Next week, the attention turns to basketball as Las Vegas becomes home to NCAA conference championship games and later, sports books will draw huge crowds for March Madness.

"This is a huge weekend for the destination. It kicks off a huge month for us in March in general, but this is just the beginning," Lisa Motley with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor's Authority said.

For more information on the USA 7's tournament visit : https://www.usasevens.com/las-vegas/

