Man critically injured in motorcycle crash in west Las Vegas

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash near Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive Friday night, according to Metro Police.

No other vehicle was involved. Police were called to the scene at 8:23 p.m. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

Metro recommended drivers avoid the area, as it was shut down for investigation.

