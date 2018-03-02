Man struck by lightning while golfing, in recovery at Las Vegas hospital

A Utah man was struck by lightning while playing golf.

It happened last Friday in St. George. Emergency crews airlifted Justin Hofer to UMC’s Burn Center, where he's been recovering.

Friends recorded video of Hofer just seconds before he was struck by lightning on the golf course

“(My friend) ends the video and that's literally when we walked up to the green and that's where it happened,” Hofer said.

“His friend said he had flames shooting out of his hip,” his wife Kelcey said.

Justin Hofer's heart had stopped.

He said he doesn’t remember much, only what friends tell him.

“I have memories of clenching up and kind of falling forward,” he said.

He said the next thing he saw was his hospital room.

“I think I'm here when I wake up, and I’m just trying to figure out what's going on,” Hofer said.

Kelcey added that her husband had to go through several surgeries. “They couldn't keep him sedated,” she said. “He kept waking up, panicking, freaking out.”

Kelcey shared photos of his charred clothes. “They were completely shredded,” she said. “You could see his whole backside. His shirt and his jacket were fused together.”

There are some scars that will never go away. “Electrical entry and exit wounds in my hip and the backs of my legs,” Hofer said.

Hofer, however was still looking at the bright side.

“Wow, gosh that's pretty inspirational,” he said. “I got hit by a billion watts of electricity, and I'm going to get up, and move forward and continue my life.”

“He’s going to be so excited to show off these battle wounds,” his wife laughed.

After this shock, Hofer did have some simple life advice.

“Never take any single day for granted. You never know what's going to happen,” he laughed. “You could get struck by lightning!”

Hofer added never test the power of Mother Nature. So we probably won’t see him outside, during a storm again. He said expects to be out of the hospital and on his way home, after a few days.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.