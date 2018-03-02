Security guards wanted at The Haunted Museum

If you're looking for a job as a security guard and don't mind experiencing the "spine-chilling vibe of the spirit world" at work, Zak Bagans has the perfect job for you.

The Haunted Museum is looking to hire security guards in Las Vegas.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old and be able to pass a background check. Prior experience as a security guard is a plus.

Anyone interested can send their resume to marketing@TheHauntedMuseum.com.

