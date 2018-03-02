Las Vegas Victims' Fund exceeding $31.4 million to be distributed

Crosses crafted by Greg Zanis for each slain victim line the grass area behind the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign (FOX5).

Five months after the Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more, families and victims will receive compensation from the Las Vegas Victims' Fund beginning on March 5.

More than $31.4 million will be divided among 532 people who filed claims with the LVVF committee; the total number includes the families of the 58 slain victims and 474 victims who suffered injuries from the shooting, according to a release from the committee.

“The love and support shown for the families and survivors of the 1 October tragedy was tremendous,” said Scott Nielson, chairman of the Committee. “We recognize, however, that money cannot replace a life lost or forever changed due to this tragic event. What the Committee worked hard to do was distribute the gifts given by tens of thousands of people in a way that would help those families and survivors most severely impacted by 1 October.”

The amount of money allocated for each victim depends on the severity of injuries and number of days spent at the hospital. Based on a chart released by the LVVF committee, families of those killed in the shooting will receive $275,000 as well as those who suffered permanent paralysis or brain damage.

Victims who were hospitalized anywhere from one to 24 days or more will receive funds ranging from $17,500 to $200,000 depending on the days they spent at the hospital.

The committee has yet to determine how they will divide $2,518,294 for 317 victims who were injured but received outpatient care. Depending on the total number of valid claims in this category, the committee will determine the final distribution amount, a release said.

More than 90,000 donors contributed to the LVVF. Local, national and international people, businesses and organizations donated to the fund including $66,000 from Green Valley High school, $362,000 from Allegiant Air, Zappos matching donations exceeding $1 million and nearly $700,000 from the Vegas Strong benefit concert at T-Mobile Arena.

In addition, the Southern Nevada gaming, tourism and entertainment industry contributed nearly 40 percent of the total amount including $5.2 million from the Vegas Strong Fund; a collaborative fund established by Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Boyd Gaming and Red Rock Resorts.

The Direct Impact Fund and the National Compassion Fund were merged into the LVVF, the release confirmed.

Members of the committee were not compensated for their efforts to finalize the distribution plan. The committee met nine times, listened to the victim's tragic experiences, reviewed more than 1,600 emails and letters and sought advice from national experts including victim compensation expert Kenneth Feinberg and the National Center for Victims of Crime, according to the release.

The LVVF is separate from the Nevada Victims of Crime Program. Victims seeking assistance with funeral, medical, mental health and other expenses related to the shooting are encouraged to visit their website for eligibility requirements.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center also offers additional resources for victims. The center is located at the Lied Building on 1524 Pinto Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.