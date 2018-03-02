Las Vegas Ice Center transforms in 'Frozen Wonderland' - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas Ice Center transforms in 'Frozen Wonderland'

The Las Vegas Ice Center is offering extended hours in March. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5) The Las Vegas Ice Center is offering extended hours in March. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5)
Avid ice skaters will get some additional time to play the month of March. 

The Las Vegas Ice Center has transformed into a “Frozen Wonderland.”  The Ice Center doesn’t usually have as many hours this time of year but decided to add more following the Olympics and increased interest. 

In addition to ice skating, the center will also have curling.  

For hours and more information, visit the ice center online here. 

