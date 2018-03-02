Las Vegas teen arrested after reportedly making threats toward high school

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday after reportedly making threats toward Sunrise Mountain High School in Las Vegas.

The principal of the school sent a letter to parents regarding the arrest. It said they received information about threats made against students and staff. The information was shared with the Clark County School Police Department, which investigated the threat and arrested the student.

Students and parents were urged to report any possible suspicious activity or behavior to the school administration and/or law enforcement.

Students began walking out after they heard about two school shooting threats made against the school Friday morning.

"It's like half empty in there," a 10th grade boy said referencing the school. "We are scared , we are all scared."

He said he was walking out of school with five friends. The friends said they got to school and teachers told them about the threats and said "an email will be sent home to your parents but if you feel insecure you can go home," so the friends did.

The threats were allegedly posted to Instagram by a 17-year-old junior who was arrested.

"One of the posts said take this as a warning as you can," another 10th grader said. The second post, also put on Instagram, said "When the weird kid is gone from class but you hear pumped up kicks in the distance." "Pumped up Kicks" is a song by Foster the People about a boy who fantasizes about shooting up his school.

The group of sophomores said they know the student who made the threats, and said he's often bullied and called a school shooter because he's quiet. They also said the arrested student went around school and told people a 'password' to remember so they wouldn't be shot.

"I think we need to be more cautious about joking around," another sophomore said. "People aren't taking things as jokes anymore." He was referencing how some students think things are jokes, and others feel they are being bullied and retaliate.

CCSD Police confirmed they were investigating but declined to give many specifics. With the rash of recent school threats CCSD police said they were thankful students came forward after seeing the Instagram posts.

"See something, say something. Always go to an adult," Lieutenant Roberto Morales said.

The students who walked out of class said they do plan to go back to school on Monday, but said they were frustrated they felt they had to leave today.

"We can't even get an education anymore. We are afraid to go to school," one said. "Today, we were supposed to choose our classes for next year but we can't."

That boy also said they wouldn't be scared if the arrested student came back. He said he would want to talk to him and see what's wrong and what's causing him to act this way.

An 11-year-old girl and 12-year-old girl were previously arrested for making threats toward a middle school in Pahrump. A Palo Verde student was arrested after taking a gun and ammunition to school on Thursday. A student from Desert Rose High School was arrested after reportedly taking a gun to school

