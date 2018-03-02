'I'm gonna kill everyone' note is third Pahrump school threat in days

A threat was found Friday on a bathroom wall at Pahrump Valley High School that read "I'm gonna kill everyone March 5." (Photo: Nye Co. Sheriff's Office)

A threat was found Friday on a bathroom wall at Pahrump Valley High School that read "I'm gonna kill everyone March 5." Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly called it a "terrorist tactic." The sheriff's office asked for help to identify who wrote the threat.

Also on Friday, A 12-year-old girl was arrested for making terroristic threats toward Rosemary Clark Middle School in Pahrump, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

According to the department, Friday at 6:34 a.m. deputies responded to a report from a school bus driver of a child who was making terroristic threats Thursday. The child reportedly threatened to bring a handgun to the middle school.

Twenty-five minutes later, deputies located the girl and arrested her. The department said she admitted to making the threats.

She was taken to the juvenile probation officer where she was released on house arrest.

Tim Wombaker, Principal at Rosemary Clarke Middle School said there were about 360 kids who were not at school because of the threat. "Parents take it very seriously, which they should," Wombaker said.

"Sometimes I think those threats are made because people say hey I can get a day off school but they need to understand with the police and the arrests that this is not a joke. It's not something that they can mess around with," he said.

"They think it's funny. They think that it's a game," Cheryl Rodgers, a mother in Pahrump said.

"Social media has actually made a lot of things harder in schools because kids don't ever do anything face-to-face anymore." "The things they're getting in trouble for -- you know we used to just go out and play and have a good time, but kids are on their phones and social media so much that sometimes it's a loss of reality. They just sit there on their phones and watch the videos and sometimes they're desensitized to some of the things that's coming through."

"They've had incidences in the past where people have gotten stupid and made remarks and they usually end up paying for it," David Rogers, a father in Pahrump said.

In another case, the department said on Thursday an 11-year-old girl was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and conveying false information about terroristic threats after an investigation into a social media post on a shooting at the same middle school.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office asked parents to talk to their children, see who they are hanging out with, and identify any problems they might to help find solutions.

