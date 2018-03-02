Nevada Department of Public Safety hiring for 80 positions

The Nevada Department of Public Safety said they are looking to fill about 80 positions. (File/FOX5)

The Nevada Department of Public Safety said it is looking to fill about 80 positions statewide.

Open positions include DPS officer with the Nevada Highway Patrol, parole and probation division, capitol police, and civilian positions such as public safety dispatcher.

A hiring event is scheduled to take place on March 24 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Nevada DPS Northern Academy on 2010 Snyder Avenue in Carson City. Anyone traveling a long distance or from out-of-state can reserve a spot at the event by contacting Kara Carmonne by email or phone at 775-684-4475.

Anyone attending the event is asked to bring a government-issued ID, resume, water, lunch, and snacks. Officer candidates are asked to arrive in workout attire, and public safety dispatch candidates are asked to bring a typing certificate.

The event is designed to move qualified candidates through the first phase of hiring. It will begin with an information session. Then candidates interested in a position as an officer will continue to the physical test. The physical test requirements include an 11.5" vertical jump, 24 sit-ups in one-minute or less, 18 push-ups with no time limit, 300 meter run in 82 seconds or less, a 1.5 mile run in 20:20 or less, and an agility run in 23.4 seconds. Candidates who pass the physical test will move on to a written test. After passing the written exam, candidates will receive an interview with the department.

Those interested in a public safety dispatch position will continue from the information session to the written portion.

The hiring event is open to anyone who can meet the criteria listed online. Officer candidates are encouraged to apply online but can also complete an application on the day of the event.

