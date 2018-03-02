Las Vegas police seek clues on suspicious death from 2017

Las Vegas homicide detectives said they are seeking information related to a suspicious death in 2017.

Police said during the morning hours of March 16, 2017, 27-year-old Christopher Rafidy was found unconscious in the front yard of a home in the 4400 block Margarete Avenue, near Flamingo Road and Interstate 515. He was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury. He later died on May 31, 2017.

Investigators said before he was found unconscious, officers were dispatched near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard for reports of a sick or injured person. Officers found Rafidy walking in the area, naked and bleeding from the head. He spoke to officers and refused medical treatment. Family members were called to pick him up. After arriving home, Rafidy left again to get a ride to the hospital from a relative nearby. He was last seen walking on Mountain Vista Street.

Homicide investigators are looking for information regarding Rafidy's activities the morning on March 16, 2017.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

