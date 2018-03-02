Police: Northeast Las Vegas school luring 'unfounded'

A northeast Las Vegas school sent out a letter warning parents about an attempted kidnapping on Wednesday. However, Las Vegas Metro police said the story was "unfounded."

Administrators at John F. Mendoza Elementary school, located at 2000 South Sloan Lane, near Charleston Boulevard, said a female student was walking home for school on Feb. 28 when she was approached by a Hispanic man with a mustache in a gray truck. The girl reportedly ran home and was unharmed, the letter said. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m.

According to Officer Jay Rivera, of Las Vegas Metro police, officers contacted the man who the girl claimed tried to lure her on Thursday and it turned out to be a "misunderstanding." Rivera said there is no evidence anyone tried to lure the girl into a vehicle.

