Dust advisory extended in Clark County

Dust fills the sky in the Las Vegas Valley in this undated photo (FOX5).

A dust advisory was issued by the Clark County Department of Air Quality on Friday has been extended to Saturday.

High winds reaching up to 50 miles per hour are expected to reach the Las Vegas Valley on March 2 and possibly last throughout the weekend. The Clark County DAQ is advising residents and construction workers to be aware of elevated levels of blowing dust, a release said.

The airborne dust may aggravate respiratory diseases among children and adults. Anyone suffering from heart or lung diseases should make an effort to stay indoors to avoid contact with dust, according to a Clark County DAQ release.

Here are some tips from the Clark County DAQ to limit dust exposure:

Limit outdoor exertion on windy days with dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads

Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.

Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

Residents can report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities by calling the Air Quality's dust-complaint hotline at 702-385-3878.

