NHP issues special pins to troopers who responded to Las Vegas mass shooting

A group of Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers received a special pin to honor their response to the Las Vegas mass shooting on October 1, 2017.

The gold-plated pin features an inscribed 'RT91' in black letters with black squares outlined in gold on each end. A total of 68 troopers are authorized to wear the pin, according to a tweet from NHP.

The new uniform ribbons were issued by NHP this week.

