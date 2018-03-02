NHP issues special pins to troopers who responded to Las Vegas m - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NHP issues special pins to troopers who responded to Las Vegas mass shooting

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
NHP issued new uniform ribbons to troopers who responded the Las Vegas mass shooting (NHP / Twitter). NHP issued new uniform ribbons to troopers who responded the Las Vegas mass shooting (NHP / Twitter).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A group of Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers received a special pin to honor their response to the Las Vegas mass shooting on October 1, 2017. 

The gold-plated pin features an inscribed 'RT91' in black letters with black squares outlined in gold on each end. A total of 68 troopers are authorized to wear the pin, according to a tweet from NHP. 

The new uniform ribbons were issued by NHP this week. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

