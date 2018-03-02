Former Henderson man pleads guilty to distributing child porn on Twitter

A former Henderson resident is facing federal charges for distributing multiple images of child pornography, some of which he tweeted to his followers.

Mark Alan Stoneking, 40, who now resides in Elyria, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography. Stoneking admitted to using a Twitter account to distribute sexually explicit photos of children on Dec. 20, 2014 and Jan. 12, 2016, according to the plea agreement. Henderson Police officers and members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant and discovered more than 600 videos and over 200,000 images of child pornography on multiple electronic devices, a federal court release said.

Stoneking faces a minimum statutory penalty of five years in prison with a maximum of 20 years behind bars in addition to a $250,000 fine. Under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, Stoneking must also register as a sex offender.

Stoneking will be sentenced on May 31, 2018, a release confirmed.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.