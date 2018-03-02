Trial postponed for wrong-way driver who hit and killed NLVPD detective

The woman who police said drove the wrong way and hit and killed North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque was set to appear in court Thursday.

Detective Parque's parents said they heard the driver had a medical episode while driving that Jan. day in 2017.

"I would have wanted to have met her and tell her it wasn't her fault!" Parque's father Kevin Parque had said.

Then, in Sept., Kokoe Akouete-Ekou was charged with a crime. Her March 1 trial was postponed.

"She deserves to be put away. She took a life. She took our son's life," Kevin said following the criminal charge.

"I know if he was ever able to meet with my client, he would understand the pain that she's going through," Akouete-Ekou's lawyer Roger Bailey said.

"We're not sure what it was. We don't know if it was an aneurysm, if it was a stroke, if it was a heart issue. We're not sure," Bailey said.

The driver's attorney said she did nothing negligent.

She was a housekeeper who worked at UMC, simply driving to work, but doesn't remember anything except waking up in the hospital, he said.

"She's very stressed out," he said.

She was badly injured in the crash but survived. Bailey said she did not have any drugs, alcohol nor prescription drugs in her system. She had never had a medical episode before the crash, nor since.

Bailey said Akouete-Ekou feels horrible about the crash and for the Parque family and wishes she knew what happened. He said she remembers driving to work but has no memory of the crash.

Since the crash, she hasn’t driven and her son has been driving her. Bailey said he’s not sure why she is charged with a crime, and is hopeful it will be resolved. There has been talk of a settlement.

She was charged with a misdemeanor and a settlement could be a guilty plea to a lesser charge such as reckless driving.

A trial was scheduled for May 29, but Bailey said he’s hopeful the case will be resolved before then.

"As far as we're concerned, there's no winners here one way or another, whether she's charged or not charged. Someone lost life, especially an officer. We take that very seriously," Bailey said.

He said if she's found guilty, she could face up to six months in jail

"She's completely depressed and distraught that she took someone else's life, and she doesn't even know why or how that happened, and that's the issue that bothers her the most: the unknown."

"My heart goes out to the Parque family, and my client she would say the same thing if she were here," Bailey said.

