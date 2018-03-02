Tour bus crashes into bus stop, killing pedestrian in east Las Vegas

A tour bus crashed into a bus stop, killing a female pedestrian, on Desert Inn Road near Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas Thursday, according to Metro Police. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

A tour bus crashed into a bus stop, killing a female pedestrian, on Desert Inn Road near Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas Thursday, according to Metro Police.

Police said the full size bus veered to the right and ran off the road into the bus stop where the woman was standing. Only the driver was inside. The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Trauma where she died.

Metro said the driver was cooperative and neither alcohol nor speed appeared to be a factor of the crash. The driver was cooperative with police. The woman was sitting alone at the bus stop.

Police did not release the names or ages of the driver or victim, nor the company that uses or owns the bus.

East bound Desert Inn Road was closed as police investigated the scene.

