Man in custody for starting fire in Strip parking garage

A man was put into custody for starting building materials on fire at The Drew (formerly Fontainebleau) parking garage, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire happened on the sixth floor. Firefighters arrived in heavy smoke and a second alarm was called for caution, CCFD said.

A suspect was arrested and the fire was put out. No one was injured and there was minimal damage. CCFD did not have a dollar estimate of what was burned.

A CCFD public information officer said it was dramatic because of location and heavy smoke.

Metro Police said they were called at 6:44 p.m. and that the man was drunk.

