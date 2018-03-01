East Las Vegas parents arrested for murder of malnourished baby

Anthony Oceja (left) and Loreana Martinez (right) were arrested for the murder of their "malnourished" baby. (Photos: LVMPD)

Police arrested the parents of a five-month-old baby Wednesday after the baby was found "severely malnourished" and died at a Las Vegas hospital this week, Metro Police said.

Officers were called to an apartment on the 5700 block of East Hacienda Avenue, and to Sunrise Hospital to investigate possible abuse or neglect on Feb. 25, police said.

Medical staff told police that the baby appeared to be malnourished, and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The baby lived at the apartment with mother Loreana Martinez, 24, and father Anthony Oceja, 29, along with two siblings. The siblings were taken into protective custody and were "being evaluated for potential health concerns," police said. Three dogs were also found "severely malnourished" and were turned over to Clark County Animal Control.

Detectives arrested Oceja and Martinez on charges of murder, child abuse / neglect and also three animal abuse charges.

