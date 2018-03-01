Ousted from NLV dispensary, two men exchange gunfire with security guard

North Las Vegas Police said two men fled after exchanging gunfire with a security guard at Reef Dispensaries near Cheyenne Avenue and MLK Boulevard Thursday.

Just before noon, two men in the store had a disagreement with the guard, who then kicked the men out, police said.

The men went to their vehicle and fired two rounds back at the store. The security guard fired back. Police said no one hit or injured and no damages were reported.

The men left and police said they haven't been found. It was not a robbery attempt, and no pictures of the suspects or car were released.

