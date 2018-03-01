Teen girl arrested for bringing gun to North Las Vegas school - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Teen girl arrested for bringing gun to North Las Vegas school

Clark County School District police said a 17-year-old girl was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon on school property at Desert Rose High School Thursday.

The girl, a student at the school near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street, was showing the gun to others and they reported it, CCSD PD said.

She did not make any threats. Police said it's unknown whether this case is related to a gun that was taken to Palo Verde High School Thursday. 

