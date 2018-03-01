Two Valley massage therapists file lawsuits against Steve Wynn

The Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts announced it formed a special committee "comprised solely of independent directors to investigate allegations" against Steve Wynn named in a Jan. 26, 2018 Wall Street Journal article.

The Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts announced it formed a special committee "comprised solely of independent directors to investigate allegations" against Steve Wynn named in a Jan. 26, 2018 Wall Street Journal article.

A Wynn Resorts stockholder filed a lawsuit against Steve Wynn and several others stemming from sexual harassment claims.

A Wynn Resorts stockholder filed a lawsuit against Steve Wynn and several others stemming from sexual harassment claims.

The official in charge of New York's $209 billion public pension fund has sued Wynn Resorts in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against former company CEO Steve Wynn.

The official in charge of New York's $209 billion public pension fund has sued Wynn Resorts in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against former company CEO Steve Wynn.

A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.

A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said it is taking to steps to implement to combat sexual harassment in the workplace.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said it is taking to steps to implement to combat sexual harassment in the workplace.

Two massage therapists who were employed at Wynn Resorts filed lawsuits against Steve Wynn and the company.

The lawsuits were filed on behalf of a 49-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman, they were not identified in the filings.

"They're both mothers, they're trying to do the right thing for their families," attorney Matt Hoffmann said. Hoffmann represents both women.

According to one lawsuit the 49-year-old woman, who was hired in 2005 by Wynn Resorts, was booked regularly for massages for Wynn starting in 2011. The appointments were routinely scheduled to take place at Wynn's Office with the door locked, and security personnel with dogs who could attack on command.

[RELATED: Wynn shaken by sexual misconduct allegations against founder]

The first two massages were "routine" but "Wynn began mentally and emotionally grooming plaintiff for his true intentions, leveraging his immerse power to coerce plaintiff to perform sexual favors." Wynn would ask "calculated questions" to discover any weaknesses. He discovered she was going through a divorce, would soon be a single mother and that her job was necessary to provide for her children. Afterward, he would start to expose himself to the massage therapist during the sessions, displacing the cover towel. He allegedly forced her to perform sexual acts with her hands and would make unwanted advances. He would "tip" the therapist $1,000 after the massages.

"It's important to lay out, spell out exactly what these victims dealt with on a repeated basis," Hoffmann said. "This wasn't a one-time event."

Hoffman said both women valued their jobs at Wynn resorts.

"Being a massage therapist at the Wynn properties is the pinnacle of massage therapy in Las Vegas," Hoffmann said. "It's a high paying job."

That's part of the reason he said they stayed silent for so long.

"Shame. Shame would be the #1 emotion," Hoffmann said. "They felt forced, they feared losing their jobs."

[RELATED: Nevada gambling regulators to investigate Wynn sex allegations]

According to the lawsuit for the 36-year-old woman, who was hired by Wynn Resorts in 2005, Steve Wynn began to book regular appointments with her in 2006. The suit alleged the same pattern of actions used with the other therapist while the first two appointments were routine, he asked "calculated questions" to discover any weaknesses such as her financial dependency on her job before he made advances.

Wynn reportedly demanded the therapist perform sexual acts on him more than 50 times over the course of two to three years. After the massages, he would "tip" her $400 and told her never to tell anyone what he demanded.

[RELATED: Newly-released documents provide details into Steve Wynn sexual assault allegations]

Both women said they believed they would be terminated or physically harmed if they did not comply with Wynn. The suit also alleged that Wynn leaders knew about his misconduct and did not do anything to reprimand him.

Since allegations surfaced against Wynn, he resigned from his post as the Republican finance chairman. He has also stepped down as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts.

The new CEO of Wynn Resorts denied any knowledge of sex claims against the founder of the company.

Hoffmann said the women came forward after hearing allegations that Wynn's board protected him.

"Quite frankly, this angered my clients," he said. "Now knowing that board members knew of Mr. Wynn's proclivities and did nothing."

His clients are now hoping their stories give others the courage to speak up.

"It validates that this is a common allegation, this is a common demand that was made upon these women," Hoffmann said. "And there may be others."

There is no set amount, but under Nevada law, each lawsuit is seeking damages in excess of $50,000.

FOX5 has reached out to Wynn Resorts. A spokesperson said they do not have a comment because Mr. Wynn is no longer with the company.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.