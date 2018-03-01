Family Justice Center marks first of its kind in Southern Nevada

City officials and Las Vegas Metro officers celebrated the grand opening of the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center on Thursday morning.

The FJC is the first of its kind in Southern Nevada and is intended to assist victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, according to a LMVPD press release. The center serves as a one-stop location where victims are able to seek out help and multiple resources without having to visit different offices for individual services.

The center will house several organizations including:

LVMPD detectives and victim advocates

Safe Nest

Rape Crisis Center

La Alianza Comunitaria Transnacional

Salvation Army/Seeds of Hope

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada

Las Vegas Justice Court

Las Vegas City Attorney’s Office

Clark County District Attorney’s Office

Multiple services are available for the Las Vegas community including:

Filing police reports for domestic violence within the LVMPD jurisdiction and speak with LVMPD detectives or victim advocates.

Obtaining free legal advice including divorce, bankruptcy, social security issues, foreclosure issues, and civil issues.

Immigration assistance for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, including U Visas.

Assistance with temporary housing, obtaining Temporary Protective Orders, safety plans, counseling and advocacy.

Counseling and advocacy for victims of sexual assault and human trafficking.

The center will feature multiple waiting rooms for adults and a a separate room for families with children. A room equipped with computers can be used for job searching.

The FJC also houses the Clark County Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center which offers counseling, substance abuse treatments, tutoring and other services for troubled youths and their families. It's open 24-hours a day, seven days a week and accepts walk-ins. Contact 702-455-6912 or visit their website for more information.

Anyone seeking services can stop by the FJC Monday Through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 861 North Mojave Road. Appointments are not required and walk-ins are welcome. Call 702-828-7714 for more information.

Watch the video of the FJC below:

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.