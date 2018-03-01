Thousands of parking spots identified for Raiders stadium

When the Stadium Authority Board started it's first January meeting on Thursday, Chairman Steve Hill made it clear members were getting close to a February deadline.

When the Stadium Authority Board started it's first January meeting on Thursday, Chairman Steve Hill made it clear members were getting close to a February deadline.

The City of Henderson approved the sale of 55 acres of land near the Henderson Executive Airport for $6.05 million to the Raiders organization.

The City of Henderson approved the sale of 55 acres of land near the Henderson Executive Airport for $6.05 million to the Raiders organization.

The Raiders will move its headquarters to Henderson.

The Raiders will move its headquarters to Henderson.

The Oakland Raiders say they have identified thousands of parking spots around their stadium site in Las Vegas that could allow them to meet local government requirements.

Raiders president Marc Badain on Thursday told the public entity overseeing the project that the team has signed agreements and is finalizing others for 20,000 spots in multiple locations within 1.25 miles of the stadium.

[RELATED: Rock blasting begins on Raiders stadium site]

Las Vegas Stadium Authority board chairman Steve Hill says the team is considering using existing parking garages at casino-resorts and spots available at other area businesses.

Clark County officials have given the team until September to find a solution for the insufficient number of parking spots at their site across the freeway from the Las Vegas Strip.

The stadium is required to have 16,250 parking spots per county regulations, but the site only fits about 3,000.

[RELATED: Stadium Authority gets new look at future Las Vegas Raiders Stadium]

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.