Nevada Gaming Control Board asks licensees for sexual harassment policy input

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said it is taking to steps to implement to combat sexual harassment in the workplace.

According to a letter sent to gaming licensees Thursday, Chairwoman Becky Harris said she is asking licensees for input on a sexual harassment policy.

A checklist, which set out elements that may be considered for implementation as regulations or minimum internal control standards, was sent to licensees. It asks the following questions:

Additionally, a sample reporting form was submitted for review. It asks for information on the complainant and where the alleged incident(s) took place.

Harris said the board’s ultimate position and requirements on the police will be introduced in a workshop.

The memo to gaming licensees surfaced after numerous women accused Steve Wynn of sexual harassment and assault.

