Copper wire theft from light poles on the rise in North Las Vegas

A crime trend targeting North Las Vegas light poles continues to rise since the start of the new year.

Police have received a total of 12 theft reports which have cost the city over $2225,000 in damages since Jan. 1, according to a NLVPD press release. Only one arrest has been made in connection to the thefts, but that has not slowed down the problem, police said.

Police said the thieves usually strip the plastic off the wire before attempting to sell it. Since the wire has no distinct markings to indicate that it is city property, it is difficult for recycling companies who buy the wire to determine if it was stolen.

Most of the thefts occur overnight on empty streets with little to no traffic. The NLVPD is asking the public to keep an eye out for the following suspicious activity:

Suspicious person(s) near or around light poles

Several light poles without power on the same street

Vehicles without decals; city vehicles will have visible city decals

If it doesn't look right, it probably isn't so contact police

Anyone with information on this recent surge of theft is urged to call the NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

