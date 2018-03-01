Palo Verde student arrested for taking gun and ammunition to sch - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Palo Verde student arrested for taking gun and ammunition to school

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Palo Verde High School is shown in this undated image (Google). Palo Verde High School is shown in this undated image (Google).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A teen was arrested after administrators found a gun and ammunition in his backpack at Palo Verde High School Thursday morning. 

The 17-year-old student was taken into custody and faces a charge of possessing a weapon on school property, said Lt. Roberto Morales of the Clark County School District Police Department. The 9 mm gun was reportedly unloaded when it was recovered. 

No injuries were reported and police did not disclose additional details at this time. Police said it's unknown whether this case is related to a gun that was taken to Desert Rose High School Thursday. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.