Palo Verde student arrested for taking gun and ammunition to school

A teen was arrested after administrators found a gun and ammunition in his backpack at Palo Verde High School Thursday morning.

The 17-year-old student was taken into custody and faces a charge of possessing a weapon on school property, said Lt. Roberto Morales of the Clark County School District Police Department. The 9 mm gun was reportedly unloaded when it was recovered.

No injuries were reported and police did not disclose additional details at this time. Police said it's unknown whether this case is related to a gun that was taken to Desert Rose High School Thursday.

