Wetlands Park Nature Center celebrates 5th anniversary with festivities

Wetlands Park has a fun filled weekend planned to celebrate the popular Nature Center's 5th anniversary.

Festivities include a 5K or 1K fun run and stroll, animal interactions, games, kid-friendly activities, music and a raffle for multiple Las Vegas attractions. The event begins at 9 a.m. at 7050 Wetlands Park Lane.

Participants should register online prior to the event. The fee for the event is $30 online with advanced registration or $40 on the day of the event. Ticket packages include a t-shirt, bib and raffle entry. Registration is limited to 250 participants, a press release said.

The family-friendly event allows children in strollers but dogs are not allowed, the release said.

The Wetlands Park Nature Center is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call 702-455-1522.

