Nye Co. Sheriff: 11-year-old girl arrested for threats to Rosemary Clark Middle School

The Nye County Sheriff's Office said a social media threat targeting Rosemary Clark Middle School in Pahrump is not credible. However, deputies said they were taking precautions to keep the community safe.

The sheriff's office first said they are aware of the post on the department's Facebook page Wednesday night.

An 11-year-old girl was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and conveying false information about terroristic threats after investigation into her Snapchat post about a school shooting at Rosemary Clarke Middle School Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. She was taken to Juvenile Probation and then placed on house arrest.

According to the sheriff's office, the threat, in regards to a possible act of violence toward the middle school, had been circulating on all forms of social media.

The sheriff's office said it appeared the post was created to gain traction and cause hysteria; "a lot of people are upset and rightfully so." Although the threat has no credibility, deputies were at Rosemary Clark Middle School and other schools in the county Thursday.

Anyone with information on the post was urged to contact the sheriff's office through the non-emergency line at 775-751-7000 or by email.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.