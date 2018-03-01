Smoke shop robber wanted by Las Vegas Metro police

Police said they are looking for a commercial robbery suspect. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a man who allegedly stole cigarettes from a store and fought with the clerk.

Police said the incident occurred on Feb. 24 at 2:24 p.m. at a smoke shop in the 1800 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Spencer Street.

Police said the suspect began to steal cigarettes from the shop and got into a physical fight with the clerk. During the fight, the clerk was sprayed in the face with an aerosol irritant. The clerk was not injured during the robbery.

The suspect was described by police as a black man between the ages of 20 to 25-years-old, standing approximately 5'10" to 6'0" tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a red backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-35914. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

