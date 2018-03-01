Person sustains burn injuries in Las Vegas fire - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Person sustains burn injuries in Las Vegas fire

One person was injured in a fire on March 1, 2018. (Source: CCFD) One person was injured in a fire on March 1, 2018. (Source: CCFD)
One person sustained burn injuries in a fire Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department. 

Crews responded to the blaze in the 3600 block of Highland Drive, near Interstate 15 and Spring Mountain Road. 

The department said arriving crews reported a fully involved fire at a commercial building. 

The injured person was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition, the department said. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Damages have not yet been estimated. 

