Person in wheelchair killed in Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas Metro police said a man in a motorized wheelchair was killed in a crash Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the incident at 3:48 a.m. on 3110 East Sunset Road, near Pecos Road.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said a 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling west on Sunset Road when it struck a 56-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair, who was traveling west on Sunset Road in the outside travel lane. The man was ejected from the wheelchair.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police initially said the man was traveling on a scooter.

Traffic was closed on east and westbound Sunset Road.

An investigation is ongoing.

