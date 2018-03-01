Valley resorts increase fees once again

Enjoying a stay-cation at a Valley resort is going to cost more as casino giants increase resort fees.

“It’s ridiculous,” Las Vegas local Sharon Mesker said. “They’re getting very greedy.”

Starting Thursday, MGM Resorts International and some Station Casino properties are increasing resort fees at locations across the Valley.

Fees at eight MGM properties including Mandalay Bay and New York-New York will increase by two dollars, going up to $37 a night.

Fees at Luxor and Excalibur will spike from previously $25 total, up to $30 total.

The increase is a separate charge from the advertised booking price and will go toward amenities like in-room internet and access to a property’s fitness center.

“I know a lot of people who would stay in the hotels who don’t go down there anymore,” Mesker said.

Station Casino Properties including Red Rock and Green Valley Ranch will see a $4 increase in resort fees starting March 1. This comes almost a month after Caesars Entertainment hiked up its resort fees.

“Let the tourists pay all those ridiculous prices,” Mesker said.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.