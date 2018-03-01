More than 100 bunnies rescued from Las Vegas dumping sites

Dead bunnies were found scattered across the lawn of a valley mental health facility on Sunday, and animal rights groups were calling foul play. (FOX5)

More than 100 bunnies have been rescued from "dump sites" near a state mental health facility in Las Vegas.

"It's been crazy but we've been doing it, we've found a way," said David Schweiger, who volunteers with Bunnies Matter in Las Vegas Too.

It comes after more than 20 bunnies were found dead on the grounds of the State of Nevada's West Charleston campus after the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services distributed a news release stating "feral rabbits" were running rampant on the campus. The state warned people to stay away from the rabbits and not feed them because they may carry diseases.

The deceased rabbits were removed by animal rescuers and taken for testing. Rescuers believe the bunnies were poisoned, but they said initial findings show it may be worse than they thought.

"In the preliminary report we got back there's cracked ribs and trauma," Schweiger said.

Rescue groups have been working day and night to capture bunnies and find them a safe home.

"We're pretty full right now but we're trying to capture at least 10 or 12 a night and heading to get them all out of here," Schweiger said.

Bunnies Matter has partnered with rescues from all over the country, the group recently helped transport 115 bunnies to go to rescues all over the country.

"We have over 20 rescues each of them taking 3 to 10 bunnies," Schweiger said.

Bunnies Matter has been raising money to spay and neuter bunnies as well as buy carriers to transport them to other rescues.

For information about how to volunteer, donate or adopt visit http://bunniesmatter.org/

A spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said they will continue to remove the bunnies safely and humanely. Adding, Capitol Police are investigating the case. Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact police by email or phone at 702-486-2935.

