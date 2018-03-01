Trial for woman accused of causing crash that killed NLVPD detective to start Thursday

The woman accused of driving on the wrong side of the road and colliding head-on with a North Las Vegas Police detective will go to trial on Thursday.

In January 2017, Detective Chad Parque was driving out of the North Las Vegas Justice Center when a wrong-way driver crashed into his car. Parque was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Months later, 68-year-old Kokoe Goergette Akouete-Ekou was charged with vehicular manslaughter in relation to the crash. The criminal complaint said the woman was negligent, but did not go into details. A NLVPD spokesperson said they did not believe impairment was a factor.

Parque's parents, Kevin and Mary Parque, told FOX5 they didn't know what to expect in court on Thursday.

"Finally, tomorrow is the day and I can't express the feelings we have, that I have," Kevin Parque said. "I can't describe the empty feelings. To go there because our son is no longer here is just going to be a feeling of - I cant say - I just don't know."

The trial starts on Thursday at 8 a.m.

