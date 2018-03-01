Raiders, Dairy Council award $10K to northeast Las Vegas school

The Raiders and the Dairy Council of Nevada awarded a $10,000 “Hometown” Grant to the an elementary school in the northeast valley Wednesday. (Austin Turner / FOX5)

The Raiders and the Dairy Council of Nevada awarded a $10,000 “Hometown” Grant to an elementary school in the northeast valley Wednesday.

Raiders Alumni, Raiderettes, students and school staff gathered at Sandy Searles Miller Academy for International Studies where the check was presented. There was also a youth football camp.

The grant is part of an initiative between the NFL and Fuel Up to Play 60 for school districts in each of the NFL’s 32 markets to “make a difference in the overall health and wellness of students across the country,” according to the Raiders organization.

