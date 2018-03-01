Athletes ready for Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend

For years, Las Vegas has been known as the fight capital of the world, but come this weekend, the town will be known as the epicenter to the sports universe, with rugby, UFC, NASCAR and the Golden Knights taking center stage.

"Last time I was at a pep rally was high school, so this is a lot cooler," Las Vegas local and NASCAR driver Spencer Gallagher said.

Wednesday night was a sports fan's dream as representatives from NASCAR, the UFC, USA 7's Rugby and the Golden Knights showed up and showed support for one of the biggest sports weekends in Vegas history.

"This is kind of the culmination a lot of dreamed of as kids, we never had a lot of professional sports teams, or professional sports environments to talk about,” said Gallagher. “To see the Golden Knights out here, to see the UFC represented, Rugby and of course NASCAR, that's a dream come true for myself."

Fans were treated to a hands-on experience with NASCAR simulators, a Q&A session with a Las Vegas Olympian and plenty of pictures.

"Community has been great, I was talking about it before, I can't think of a better community to have all these sports, pretty cool to be here right now," said Golden Knights goalie, Malcolm Subban.

We're kicking off one of the biggest sports weekends Las Vegas ever seen! Pep rally here at Toshiba Plaza hosted by the @LVCVA @GoldenKnights @USASevensRugby @LVMotorSpeedway & @ufc Festivities are free and open to the public, starts at 5:30, who's coming?! pic.twitter.com/4EOL9fhsc0 — Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) March 1, 2018

"This ultimate sports weekend is definitely a privilege and a great opportunity for us people in Las Vegas to watch all these professional sports," said Las Vegas local and NASCAR driver Noah Gragson.

But even on a night with so much support and camaraderie, it's no surprise the competitiveness from the athletes eventually emerged.

"I just want to point out that the UFC was Las Vegas' first home team, we're very happy to have the Knights and NASCAR, who may have actually been here first, but semantics right," said UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin.

"More entertainment, that's what this place is built for, it's built around that with the tourism and everything so it's perfect, only Vegas could hold something like this on one weekend," said UFC fighter, Joseph Benavidez.

