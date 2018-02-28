Teen fails to use crosswalk, hit and killed in west Las Vegas

A 14-year-old boy was hit and killed by an SUV at Spring Mountain Road and Durango Drive Wednesday, according to Metro police.

Police were called about 7:13 p.m., Sgt. Robert Stauffer said. A group of children were playing at the skate park in Desert Breeze park when they crossed the street outside of a marked crosswalk to go to McDonald's. Several others were ahead of the victim, identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Alani Hill, who was trying to catch up, the kids told police.

Several witnesses said Hill crossed against the light when a Range Rover driving north in the center lane of Durango Drive struck him. He fell onto the roadway and slid to a stop, according to an LVMPD release. Hill died at the scene.

The driver remained on scene and was not impaired, police said.

Police said the intersection was closed in all four directions. This is the 16th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2018.

