Clark County Museum offers advice to Parkland on preserving memorials

The Clark County Museum is paying it forward and helping museums in Parkland, Florida. It's something museums in Orlando did for Las Vegas after 1 October to try and make preserving memorials as easy as possible.

The crosses and other memorial objects along Las Vegas Boulevard must all be accessioned into the museum collection. That means and estimated 15,000-20,000 items will go through a long process.

The process includes taking every single item from every single cross and assigning it a unique number. Each item is then measured and a detailed description is documented. Items are photographed from all angles and their number is physically attached to them. They’re then placed in bags that are safe for archiving.

Shortly after 1 October, museums from Orlando reached out to Clark County.

“For us it was really great knowing that there were other museums out there who had been through this and that I could bounce ideas off of or just hear from them to make sure we were doing things you know the way they found worked for them,” explained museum registrar Cynthia Sanford.

Sanford says since the shooting in Parkland, they’ve reached out to advice the museums there.

“The first thing I told them is there are short term concerns and long term concerns,” Sanford said, “If you're concentrating on how many inches long is this you know what color is it what's it made out of, it's a lot easier to just concentrate on that and when you get home worry about the rest of it.”

She says one of the most helpful things for Clark County museum was working with the public works department and other entities willing to give help.

