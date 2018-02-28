Las Vegas police search for suspect in shooting at Las Vegas Lounge

Las Vegas Metro police released video of a suspected shooter outside of the Las Vegas Lounge on Karen Ave. Feb. 23, 2018 (LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police were looking to identify a suspect in a shooting that left a person injured at a central valley lounge early Friday morning.

Police responded about 5:15 a.m. to a lounge in the 900 block of East Karen Avenue on a report of multiple shots fired into the business. Police said they located a victim inside suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Facebook posts by staff identified the location as the Las Vegas Lounge, recognized as one of three transgender-friendly bars in the country. Members of the LGBT community on social media expressed concern about the shooting, which some believe might have been a targeted attack.

Metro police have not confirmed a motive for the shooting or stated whether the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.

Jennifer Hallie, general manager of the Las Vegas Lounge said on Wednesday they know as much as the police have released, but "it's scary."

"Your gut instinct is that this is a hate crime, but you just don't know," she said.

Hallie said the lounge has been there 19 years and the feeling within the community is fear, but the public can only speculate right now.

The victim was identified online and by Hallie as Callie Loubee Haywood. According to Hallie, Haywood was released Wednesday from a Las Vegas hospital to a rehabilitation center. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Haywood's medical expenses.

Hallie said the Las Vegas Lounge will host a benefit for Haywood on Saturday beginning at 1 a.m.

Detectives determined the suspect arrived at the business by foot and shot into the business without warning. Multiple people were inside of the lounge but no one saw the suspect. Police on Wednesday released video footage of the suspect.



Anyone with any information about this incident or anyone who was near the lounge during this incident and has not provided a statement to detectives is being urged to contact the LVMPD South Central Area Command by phone at 702-828-8639, or by email at SCACPD@LVMPD.COM. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

