North Las Vegas neighbors say ax-wielding woman made threats to their families too

Kisstal Killough, holding a pick ax and screaming threats climbed a chain link fence at a North Las Vegas elementary school Tuesday, according to North Las Vegas Police. (Photo: NLVPD)

North Las Vegas neighbors said they were still in shock Wednesday after police said a woman wielding an ax threatened students at an elementary school.

It happened around noon on Tuesday. Police were able to arrest Kisstal Killough in a matter of minutes. But it forced Tom Williams Elementary School to go into a lock down.

Police said Killough does not have any ties to the school or the students. But neighbors said she is well known in the community.

“The teacher told us to 'Hurry up and get inside,'” one student said.

“I was so scared, like I didn't know what to do,” another student said. “I really didn't know what to do.”

“Especially with everything that's been going on lately, that's what stunned me,” neighbor Wes Jarlson said. “I couldn't believe it was happening right here in front of me, right here in my neighborhood.”

Jarlson lives across the street. He said he saw it all happen.

“She had the ax in her hand,” he said. “I started to call 911 and as I was dialing, one of the police officers pulled up.”

Police said she made it about halfway up the fence, before officers arrived.

Police said they were able to arrest her in less than a minute and that having more officers on patrol at the time made the difference.

“They were just conducting property checks - patrol officers in the area doing what they're supposed to, and luckily they were there at the right time,” North Las Vegas PIO Eric Leavitt said.

RELATED: Ax-wielding woman climbs fence, threatens children on North Las Vegas playground

Several neighbors said Killough walked through the area almost every day.

They said they often saw her yelling and threatening other homes and families nearby.

“She’s always looked angry, disturbed, upset,” Jarlson said.

Jarlson said he will now think twice if he sees anything suspicious.

“These kids are just out there having a fun time,” he said. “Their biggest problem is kicking a ball around. And all of a sudden, there's this person threatening their lives. It’s insane.”

In response to several violent incidents at schools across the country, Gov. Sandoval announced his plan to meet with school leaders across the state to talk about school safety.

