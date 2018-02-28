Police arrest man in connection with fatal shooting in Las Vegas desert

Las Vegas police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in the desert Monday night.

Police responded to the shooting about 10:30 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of East Lake Mead Boulevard and East Pabco Road and found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was shooting guns in the desert with two friends and had apparently been drinking before he was shot.

Andy Soto, 19, was arrested and booked for open murder.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.