Station Casinos increases Palms redevelopment budget by $135M

The Palms Casino Resort is seen in this image from May 10, 2016. (Source: FOX5)

Station Casinos increased its redevelopment budget for the Palms by $135 million.

The company said it is accelerating its third phase of the renovation plan.

Key elements of the phase include a casino floor expansion featuring 300 new slot machines and 16 game tables, a Hong Kong-style Dim Sum restaurant, a casino connector integrating the Palms Place and existing self-park garage into the property; collaborations with artists; and a new digital sign.

[PICTURES: Palms marquee removed for new digital display]

The total budget is now expected to be $620 million.

[RELATED: Palms acquired by Station Casinos for $312.5 million ]

The first phase of the project is expected to be open by the second quarter of 2018, with the second phase components to open in the first and second quarters of 2019 and the third phase is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.