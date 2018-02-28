Celebrate springtime at the 'Stratosphere Chocolate Festival' - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Celebrate springtime at the 'Stratosphere Chocolate Festival'

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

You can celebrate springtime with wine and chocolates at the "Stratosphere Chocolate Festival."

Ethel M will be providing tastings of chocolates, and the Stratosphere's Tower Creamery will offer a selection of its chocolate desserts. Wine tastings will be provided by Trinchero Family Estates, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Constellation Brands, along with specialty chocolate cocktails. 

Family activities include a photo opportunity with the Easter bunny, an Easter egg hunt, face painters, and a silent disco. Bunny ears will also be on sale and benefit Adam's Place. 

The event will take place on March 30 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Stratosphere's Elation Pool. 

Tickets are available online and at the Stratosphere Ticket Center. Tickets are $30 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.