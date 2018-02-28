Celebrate springtime at the 'Stratosphere Chocolate Festival'

You can celebrate springtime with wine and chocolates at the "Stratosphere Chocolate Festival."

Ethel M will be providing tastings of chocolates, and the Stratosphere's Tower Creamery will offer a selection of its chocolate desserts. Wine tastings will be provided by Trinchero Family Estates, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Constellation Brands, along with specialty chocolate cocktails.

Family activities include a photo opportunity with the Easter bunny, an Easter egg hunt, face painters, and a silent disco. Bunny ears will also be on sale and benefit Adam's Place.

The event will take place on March 30 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Stratosphere's Elation Pool.

Tickets are available online and at the Stratosphere Ticket Center. Tickets are $30 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.