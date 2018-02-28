Valley bars offered $10,000 to 'Save lives with Lyft'

Bars in Southern Nevada are being challenged to combat impaired driving.

The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is pledging $10,000 to fund "Designated Drivers On Demand." The program allows bar and restaurant employees to request a Lyft ride through Lyft's concierge platform for those who had too much to drink and need a safe ride home.

The program aims to build a network of 100 bars and restaurants committed to eliminating impaired driving fatalities. The first 100 bars to sign up will receive a $100 credit for the program.

PT's Entertainment Group and Andiron Steak and Sea have already begun using it.

Other local bars and restaurants that would like to participate in the program can join by contacting jaustin@lyft.com.

